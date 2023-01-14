It is increasingly popular, particularly among the younger workforce, to desire that work be personally motivating, and the workplace be proactive in driving societal change. How much of this is viable? How does it contrast with the history of work?

As I wrote in an October column on the phenomenon called "quiet quitting" — the idea that you do only the required work, not go above and beyond — only in contemporary affluent societies do individuals have "careers" and the luxury to seriously object to a monotonous or overwhelming job.

Not even a century ago, most people struggled to adequately feed and clothe their families and would do nearly any kind of work they could find.

The good news is our modern society has a lot more opportunity. Here is the continuum of jobs on their scale of alignment with personal values, from one extreme to another:

Illegal work. While dealing illegal drugs, for example, may be exciting or profitable, it rarely has longevity.

Immoral work. Say you object to working for a cigarette manufacturer because of the harm the product does. Then work could be soul-deadening and bad for one's karma even through it would probably pay very well, with good benefits. Having it on your résumé also could be problematic for the next job.

Uninspiring work. Fifty years ago, it was accepted by most people, aside from a small percent of nonconformists, that work would be boring but stable. But when the Fortune 500 had massive layoffs in the 1990s, it became clear that sacrificing fulfillment for lifelong employment was no longer an option. Kids who watched their parents get laid off in midcareer have a different perspective on what sacrifices they would make in the workplace.

Motivating work. Among college-educated workers today, fulfilling work is a priority. That can take the form of enjoying the function you are doing or valuing the mission of your employer.

Ideological alignment. This has risen as a priority, but as I have written previously, it's not clear this one is a positive — or realistic. A business must make money, and that necessity can distract from other goals, however noble. Moreover, anecdotal evidence suggests that employees most concerned with their work aligning with their personal beliefs are rarely satisfied.

