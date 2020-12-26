A 66-year-old man from Mantorville, Minn., died Christmas Day in a one-vehicle crash on an icy road in Goodhue County.

Elton Curtis Behnken was driving his 2001 Dodge Ram south on Hwy. 52 at Hwy. 19 in Cannon Falls when the pickup entered the median and rolled, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened just after 6 a.m. Friday.

Behnken, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene. Alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

STAFF REPORT