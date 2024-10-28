Manslaughter probe continues 1 year after hockey player Adam Johnson's death in England

In deciding if conduct reaches the criminal threshold ''it has to be borne in mind that, in highly competitive sports, conduct outside the rules can be expected to occur in the heat of the moment," the ruling added. ''The type of sport, the level at which it is played, the nature of the act, the degree of force used, the extent of the risk of injury, the state of mind of the defendant are all likely to be relevant in determining whether the defendant's actions go beyond the threshold.''