Manslaughter case in fatal police shooting outside Virginia mall goes to jury

The case was sent to the jury Thursday afternoon after a mishap Wednesday that threatened to derail the trial. During prosecutors' closing arguments Wednesday, the government mistakenly played a snippet of video taken from Shifflett's body worn camera a few minutes after the shooting that had never been introduced at trial. In the clip, Shifflett explains to other officers that he told Johnson ''show me your hands,'' something he never actually said to Johnson before or after firing the shots.