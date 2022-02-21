A pickup truck caught fire on property northwest of Duluth, and the man behind the wheel was found dead outside the vehicle, authorities said.

The fire happened sometime Friday in the 8000 block of Hwy. 2 near Saginaw, the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said.

The 61-year-old man struck a trailer and a sand berm "before becoming stuck," a Sheriff's Office statement read. "At some point, the vehicle caught on fire."

Shortly before 11 p.m., a woman went looking for the man and came upon the burned-out truck and his body on the ground, the Sheriff's Office said.

The man suffered burns, smoke inhalation and apparent injuries from the collision, according to the Medical Examiner's Office said.