A man's body has been recovered from a pond in Apple Valley, authorities said.
A passerby made the discovery midday Friday in a pond next to Galaxie Park and notified law enforcement, the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said.
The circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation, but the Sheriff's Office said it has ruled out foul play.
The man's identity has yet to be released.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
South Metro
Man's body recovered from pond in Apple Valley
The circumstances of the man's death remain under investigation, but the Dakota County Sheriff's Office said it has ruled out foul play.
St. Paul
Former St. Paul Central basketball star fatally shot during robbery attempt
The suspect allegedly attempted to rob Dion Lamarr Ford Jr., and the two exchanged gunfire.
Colleges
Many came to 'see Paige play,' but South Carolina takes title
The NCAA Women's FInal Four this weekend breathed life back into downtown Minneapolis after two years of a pandemic that kept workers and tourists away.
Obituaries
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput dies at 66
Washington County Attorney Pete Orput died Sunday at his home in Stillwater, county officials announced late Sunday. He was 66.No further information was given, and…
A homecoming for Olympian Jessie Diggins
The day in Afton included a brief speaking engagement from Jessie, photo ops and a chance to view her Olympic medals and World Cup trophies.