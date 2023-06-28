The body of a 34-year-old man was found in a chest freezer in an Iron Range house, officials said.

A call to 911 Monday afternoon sent officers to the home in Biwabik in the 300 block of N. 4th Avenue, where the body was found.

Police said in a statement that the appliance was "an older style freezer that locks automatically when closed and is not capable of being pushed open or unlocked from the inside when closed."

Police said the home had not been occupied since February.

The Midwest Medical Examiner's Office identified the man as Brandon Lee Buschman, 34, of nearby Babbitt. The office said its examination found "no evidence of trauma or injury," the police statement read.

Results of toxicology testing on Buschman's body are not yet available, police said.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 218-748-2225.