Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Tap the bookmark to save this article.

NEW YORK — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., up $2.06 to $89.29.

The chipmaker reported strong first-quarter earnings.

Lam Research Corp., up 35.50 to $526.52.

The semiconductor equipment maker reported strong fiscal third-quarter financial results.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., up $2.17 to $61.53.

The casino operator beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

F5 Inc., down $2.89 to $134.16.

The computer networking company gave investors a weak profit forecast.

Zions Bancorp, down $1.60 to $31.12.

The financial holding company missed analysts' first-quarter earnings and revenue forecasts.

XPO Inc., up $6.21 to $40.79.

The freight transportation company named Dave Bates as its chief operating officer.

D.R. Horton Inc., up $5.74 to $107.60.

The homebuilder's fiscal second-quarter financial results beat analysts' forecasts.

ManpowerGroup Inc., down $5.69 to $73.81.

The staffing company's first-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.