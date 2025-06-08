Manny Machado's homer makes the difference as Padres edge Brewers 1-0

The Brewers had runners on the corners with one out in the fifth, but Jake Bauers struck out and Caleb Durbin grounded out to third. Milwaukee loaded the bases on three walks in the sixth before Matsui struck out Sal Frelick to end the threat. The Brewers had men on first and second with one out in the seventh, but Ortiz hit into a fielder's choice and Turang lined out. Jason Adam struck out Andruw Monasterio to strand runners on third and second in the eighth.