WASHINGTON — Manny Lopez wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 17th Congressional District.
Manny Lopez wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 17th Congressional District
Manny Lopez wins Democratic nomination for U.S. House in Florida's 17th Congressional District.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 1:36AM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily
Rescue crews are seen unloading a body bag from one of the ships searching the remains of a sunken superyacht off Sicily.