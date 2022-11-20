More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
High Schools
Hutchinson claimed high ground with its football title in 1984
50 years in the making: Best team in the state? A strong argument was made.
Sports
MIAC runners Smith and Mayfield finish 2-3 in NCAA Division III cross-country meet
Smith ran for St. Benedict, Mayfield for Carleton in the national meet in Lansing, Mich.
Wild
Welcome back: Goligoski's overtime goal gives Wild 2-1 victory over Carolina
Skating in a rare game, Alex Goligoski capped off the comeback 72 seconds into overtime after Sam Steel capitalized during a promotion to the top line by spoiling Pyotr Kochetkov's shutout bid with 2:37 to go in the third.
Colleges
Michigan State beats Penn State to keep Gophers in first place in Big Ten
The Spartans scored the first three goals and the last four in defeating the Nittany Lions 7-3.
Wolves
Three in a row: Wolves hang on for 112-109 victory over Philadelphia
Ahead by 20 in the second half, the Wolves allowed the 76ers to come all the way back but Anthony Edwards provided enough defense at the rim to protect the lead.