Law enforcement in Mankato said it needs the public's help in locating a man and his toddler son who have been missing for nearly two weeks following a dispute between the father and the child's mother.

Walter Brown, 29, left a home in the 1200 block of Pohl Road in Mankato with 2-year-old Koran Brown on March 23 after the father had "an altercation with the child's mother," a statement from police read.

Walter Brown's last known communication was with an acquaintance around 2:30 p.m. on March 24, according to police.

"Neither Walter nor Koran Brown have been seen or heard from since, and there is concern for their welfare," the statement continued.

Police were alerted on March 29 to the father and son being missing, police said. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is assisting with the case.

Walter Brown

Walter Brown is Black, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair with dreadlocks with blond tips, a beard and visible neck tattoos. Koran Brown is Black with dark hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or police at 507-387-8725.