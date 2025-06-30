Mankato ‘Poke-mom’ is secret weapon behind teen’s world championship quest

MANKATO — Mattaeus Natrakul held his cards in his hand, and with the calm of a chess master, furrowed his brow in concentration. The teenager, in the middle of a match of a Pokemon-themed card game, suddenly broke out in a smile, as he realized he was on the verge of victory.
Nearby, his mother, Mara, watched as her son played the card that brought him onto the national stage.
For two years, Mara Natrakul, 48, has accompanied her son to high-stakes Pokemon card game tournaments across the country.
The “Poke-Mom” has been a secret weapon for the 13-year-old phenom, who has over the last two years become an elite competitor on the scene.
In mid-June, she watched as her son placed third in a tournament in New Orleans, winning $3,000 and an invitation to the Pokemon World Championships in August.
Pokemon has been around longer than Mattaeus has been alive; the original video game and a spinoff card game came out in the 1990s. Players use cards representing interesting creatures to battle with hundreds of other enthusiasts.
For Mattaeus, his passion for Pokemon has become a serious family pursuit. Other families with children insoccer, basketball or another travel sport may drive or fly across the country for tournaments. The Natrakul family has traveled all over America to cheer for their son’s love of card games.
“This is his passion,” Mara said. “I wouldn’t want to miss it for the world.”