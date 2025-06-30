Mankato

Mankato ‘Poke-mom’ is secret weapon behind teen’s world championship quest

Mattaeus Natrakul recently won $3,000 and a trip to the Pokemon World Championships.

By Jp Lawrence

The Minnesota Star Tribune
June 30, 2025 at 6:50PM
Mattaeus Natrakul, 13, smiles during a Pokemon card game match at a shop in Mankato on June 23, 2025. (Jp Lawrence/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

MANKATO — Mattaeus Natrakul held his cards in his hand, and with the calm of a chess master, furrowed his brow in concentration. The teenager, in the middle of a match of a Pokemon-themed card game, suddenly broke out in a smile, as he realized he was on the verge of victory.

Nearby, his mother, Mara, watched as her son played the card that brought him onto the national stage.

For two years, Mara Natrakul, 48, has accompanied her son to high-stakes Pokemon card game tournaments across the country.

The “Poke-Mom” has been a secret weapon for the 13-year-old phenom, who has over the last two years become an elite competitor on the scene.

In mid-June, she watched as her son placed third in a tournament in New Orleans, winning $3,000 and an invitation to the Pokemon World Championships in August.

Pokemon has been around longer than Mattaeus has been alive; the original video game and a spinoff card game came out in the 1990s. Players use cards representing interesting creatures to battle with hundreds of other enthusiasts.

Mattaeus Natrakul, 13, and his mother Mara Natrakul, 48, look over Pokemon trading cards while traveling to Boston, Mass., on June 28, 2025. (Courtesy of Mara Natrakul)

For Mattaeus, his passion for Pokemon has become a serious family pursuit. Other families with children insoccer, basketball or another travel sport may drive or fly across the country for tournaments. The Natrakul family has traveled all over America to cheer for their son’s love of card games.

“This is his passion,” Mara said. “I wouldn’t want to miss it for the world.”

Mattaeus is homeschooled, which helps with the travel, Mara said. The family combines the travel for tournaments with hiking trip and family visits.

She’s become a sounding board for her son’s ideas on strategy. And she’s had to learn the rules of the Pokemon card game and its unique jargon: prize cards, deck disruption, metagame, Mewtwo.

She says when she travels to tournaments, she’ll run into the same set of parents of elite youth players, and they catch up in the lobby of the hotel before the matches.

“Having the entire family involved is something we’ve seen since the beginning of our competitive program,” said Julia Higgins, a spokeswoman for the Pokémon Co. International. “It’s no surprise that we continue to see so many loved ones travel and cheer on their favorite competitors.”

In New Orleans in mid-June, Mara watched as her son went on a winning streak to the final four of the tournament.

She recalled judges sitting inches from her son, their eyes watching his every move. His father, Monty, an IT consultant, also attended and said he couldn’t even watch because he was so nervous for his son.

“It was nerve-wracking,” Mara recalled.

Mattaeus Natrakul, 13, of Mankato, Minn., won third place in a Pokemon trading card tournament in mid-June, earning $3,000 in prize money and qualifying for the Pokemon World Championship in August. (Jp Lawrence)

Since receiving his invitation to the world championships, Matteaus said he’s has been been practicing a lot, spending several hours a day practicing, building decks and competing in online tournaments.

But he said he understands that no matter how many hours he practices, the game he loves still depends on the luck of the draw.

So far, he’s been fortunate. Before leaving for his most recent tournament, Mattaeus said he spied a four-leaf clover in his yard. And then before heading to the airport, he found another.

He’ll need that luck again, when he takes on the world this August.

“It’s exciting,” Mattaeus said. “I love the randomness and chance.”

about the writer

about the writer

Jp Lawrence

Reporter

Jp Lawrence is a reporter for the Star Tribune covering southwest Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Mankato

See More

Mankato

Mankato ‘Poke-mom’ is secret weapon behind teen’s world championship quest

card image

Mattaeus Natrakul recently won $3,000 and a trip to the Pokemon World Championships.

Twin Cities

At least four tornadoes ripped through Carver County

card image

Greater Minnesota

Floods swamp parts of state’s western farm country

card image