MANKATO, Minn. — A Mankato man accused of leading police on a high-speed chase has been charged.

The Mankato Free Press reported that 39-year-old Jordan Christopher Knutson was charged with felony fleeing police and misdemeanor driving while intoxicated in Blue Earth County District Court on Thursday.

According to a criminal complaint, a Mankato police officer saw Knutson speeding on Wednesday and tried to pull him over. Knutson fled through the city, running red lights and reaching speeds of 100 mph to 125 mph at times. The chase ended when Knutson finally hit police spike strips and his tires deflated.

When asked to take field sobriety tests, Knutson responded: “Don't even waste your time, sir. I'm going to fail it.”

A breathalyzer showed Knutson's blood alcohol concentration at 0.11%. The legal limit for driving in Minnesota is 0.08%.

Knutson has been convicted twice before of fleeing police. He also has two previous driving while intoxicated convictions.