Longtime Minnesota high school basketball coach resigns

Joe Madson always knew he wanted to coach. He never knew how long the journey would last.
His career will continue on the softball field this spring, but it has come to an end on the basketball court. After 24 seasons leading the program, Madson recently resigned as coach of Mankato East’s boys basketball team. He is currently coaching the Cougars’ softball team, but said he has not yet made up my mind about softball and “will decide that at the end of the year.”
“I loved coaching at Mankato East for the past 32 years,” said Madson, who served as an assistant coach under Dave Johnson prior to getting the head basketball coaching position. “The program is in good shape with some good quality student-athletes coming, but I know it’s perfect timing to step away as the head coach.”
Madson, 58, compiled a career record of 450-227. He guided the Cougars to back-to-back Class 3A state tournament runner-up finishes the past two years. This year’s squad (29-2) had the highest winning percentage (.935) in school history.
His 450 wins ranks 16th among active boys basketball coaches.
Madson’s youngest son, Brogan, was the senior leader on this past season’s team. The 6-1 guard and Sioux Falls commit finished as the Cougars’ career leader in points (1,782), assists (432) and steals (260).
”I want to follow my last son Brogan and his college career and be able to watch some of our other players who are currently playing collegiately as well,” Madson said.
Madson entered the 2025 softball season with a career record of 585-172, giving him the sixth-highest win total in state history. Mankato East has won the last two Class 3A softball championships and six overall. The Cougars are currently 5-0 and ranked No. 1 in the Star Tribune’s Minnesota Top 25 statewide ranking.