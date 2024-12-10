One of the largest independent breweries in Minnesota, known for its inventive beer creations, is set to close soon.
Mankato Brewery, known for inventive beers, to close after 12 years
“Our journey as a brewery is coming to an end,” said owner Tim Tupy, whose Boomchickapop Popcorn Ale was a big hit.
Mankato Brewery, which has sold craft beers in its taproom for 12 years, will have last call in late January, owner Tim Tupy said Monday night on Facebook.
“Our journey as a brewery is coming to an end,” said Tupy, who started the business out of his garage.
“This isn’t just a goodbye to brewing; it’s a farewell to the countless moments we’ve shared with all of you — our fans, our friends, our team, and our community,” Tupy said. “Together, we celebrated milestones, raised glasses to life’s joys, and built something truly special here in the region.”
Among the brewery’s fanciful concoctions over the years are Cinnamon Lemoncello Cake’d Up, a dessert beer reminiscent of a sponge cake with both the cinnamon and lemon, and Green Apple Caramel Sour, with a profile of tart green apples and caramel.
In 2016, the brewery had a hit in its Boomchickapop Popcorn Ale, a sweet Belgian farmhouse-style saison. Each pint started with about 2 cups of Angie’s Boomchickapop, based in North Mankato. Liquor stores couldn’t keep it in stock.
In August, Tupy announced that the brewery was for sale, saying he was nearing retirement, and his current investors were not able to take over the business.
The asking price for the brewery was listed as $3.95 million. When putting the brewery up for sale, Tupy said the business sold 3,761 barrels of beer, or 116,591 gallons, in 2023. He said the brewery was the 19th-largest independent brewery in the state.
