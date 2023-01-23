More from Star Tribune
Politics
March for Life enters post-Roe era in Minnesota
Minnesota's political climate gives abortion-rights opponents little to celebrate, even as they mark the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
www.startribune.com
Photos: 50th March for Life
The 50th March for Life, the first since Roe was overturned, was held at the State Capitol in St. Paul Sunday afternoon, January 22, 2023 as the state moves to codify abortion rights.
www.startribune.com
Manhunt ensues after a gunman killed 10 amid Lunar New Years celebrations
The manhunt came after a gunman killed 10 people at a ballroom dance studio late Saturday amid Lunar New Years celebrations in the predominantly Asian American community of Monterey Park.
Wild
On Florida road trip, Wild players bring family along for the ride
A two-game swing over four days in the Sunshine State means deep-sea fishing, golf and a trip to the horse track for Wild players and their invited guests.
High Schools
Stillwater wrestler and pinning machine picks a new weight class
Ryder Rogotzke won the Class 3A championship last season, this year he'll wrestle in a higher weight class on a mission to avenge a loss to Waconia's Max McEnelly.