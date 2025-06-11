Mandatory military service for Israel's ultra-Orthodox tests Netanyahu's rule

JERUSALEM — The deadliest attack in Israel's history happened on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's watch. The country's economy is struggling under the weight of the ongoing war in Gaza. And Netanyahu is on trial for corruption.
Yet a far more obscure issue is posing the greatest test to Netanyahu's lengthy rule: the draft of young ultra-Orthodox men to the military.
It's an issue that has long divided Jewish Israelis, for whom military service is compulsory. But a decades-old arrangement long allowed tens of thousands of ultra-Orthodox Jews to avoid the draft and study religious texts instead. Netanyahu's ultra-Orthodox coalition partners want the government to pass a law that would enshrine their constituents' desire to stay out of the military.
The issue of ultra-Orthodox enlistment has long inflamed tensions between secular and religious Jews. That has only intensified since the war in Gaza began, when the burden on soldiers has been prominent in the public consciousness.
Why is the draft of the ultra-Orthodox such a pivotal issue in Israel?
Decades-long system of draft exemptions
Most Jewish men are required to serve nearly three years in the military, followed by years of reserve duty. Jewish women serve two mandatory years.
But the politically powerful ultra-Orthodox, who make up roughly 13% of Israel's population, have traditionally received exemptions from the military while studying full-time in religious seminaries, or yeshivas.