MANCHESTER, England — Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.
Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013
Manchester United has hired Ruben Amorim as its sixth permanent manager since the retirement of Alex Ferguson in 2013.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
November 1, 2024 at 12:16PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea
Supreme Court refuses to block counting of some provisional ballots in Pennsylvania, rejecting Republicans' plea.