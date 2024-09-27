MANCHESTER, England — Manchester City midfielder Rodri out for the season with ACL injury.
Manchester City midfielder Rodri out for the season with ACL injury
Manchester City midfielder Rodri out for the season with ACL injury.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
September 27, 2024 at 12:36PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Wires
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration
Harris makes first visit to US-Mexico border as Democratic nominee, aiming to project tougher stance on migration.