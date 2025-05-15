Man wrestled gun away from California police officer before another fatally shot him, video shows

A video released by a Southern California police department showed a man wrestling a gun away from an officer and getting into her police car before another officer shot and killed him.
An officer said ''he has my gun. He has my gun. Please don't shoot me. Please don't shoot me," in body camera video released Wednesday by the Fountain Valley Police Department.
She got out of her car and hid behind a mail truck before another officer arrived and shot through the cruiser's window, breaking it before shooting and killing the suspect.
The suspect in the Jan. 24 shooting was identified as Osean McClintock, 26, of Fountain Valley.
Officers were responding to a report of a ''disturbed'' man trying to open the door of a car occupied by a woman as she was leaving a middle school, Lt. Mike Parsons of the Fountain Valley Police Department said in a briefing posted online with the video footage. The caller noted the woman appeared ''visibly shaken."
A male officer first approached McClintock on the side of the road. The video showed McClintock repeating ''In Jesus' name, I pray forever. Amen'' before running away. The officer chased him on a charge of resisting arrest but lost sight of him and radioed to colleagues to ''just let him go'' if he ran again.
Another officer radioed that she copied and turned on her camera when she saw him in front of her car, which delayed her video's audio. As she got out of the car holding her gun, McClintock tried to grab it and she ended up on the ground in the scuffle.
McClintock repeated, ''You're saved in Jesus' name forever.'' as he fought for the gun.