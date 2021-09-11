A man suffered a gunshot wound Friday night in north Minneapolis' Harrison neighborhood.

Minneapolis police said in a news release that multiple 911 calls were made around 9 p.m. from the 2100 block of Glenwood Avenue on reports of a shooting near Pennwood Market that involved several vehicles fleeing the scene.

Police later found a man with a noncritical gunshot wound at Hennepin Avenue and N. 7th Street. The victim told police that he had been shot on Glenwood Avenue. He was taken to HCMC.