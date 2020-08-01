A man and woman have died in a 24-hour period in Minneapolis, marking the city’s 40th and 41st homicides of the year.

At 5:24 p.m. Saturday, officers responded to a 911 report of a shooting in the 1500 block of E. 19th Street, police spokesman John Elder said in a news release. They found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound and provided medical aid until paramedics arrived. The man was taken to HCMC, where he died.

No arrests have been announced in the man’s death.

In the second fatal shooting, a woman is jailed in connection with the suspicious death of a man Friday night.

Police were called to a home in the 4000 block of N. Humboldt Avenue at 7:48 p.m. Friday on a report of a man suffering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Elder said.

Officers found the man, believed to be in his 40s, dead in the home. They interviewed the woman, who is in her 30s, about what happened and detected inconsistencies in her story, Elder said.

After further investigation, the woman was arrested and is being held in the Hennepin County jail on suspicion of murder.

In addition to the homicides, police reported a number of other shooting incidents from the past 24 hours in the city.

Just before 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where a man in his 60s had driven himself after being shot on Golden Valley Road. His wound was not life-threatening, police said.

At 3:12 a.m. Saturday, officers heard shots fired near N. 1st Avenue and 5th Street. They found a woman on the ground with a gunshot wound. She was taken to HCMC with a noncritical wound. Another woman and a man soon arrived at North Memorial with noncritical gunshot wounds apparently suffered in the same incident, police said.

In addition, during this incident a bullet struck a marked and occupied squad car, police said. No one was hurt.