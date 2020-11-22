A man and a woman were shot and critically wounded in north Minneapolis' McKinley neighborhood Saturday evening.
According to police spokesman John Elder, officers were called to the 3700 block of N. 6th Street at 5:20 p.m. on a report of a shooting.
They found the man and woman outside, suffering from gunshot wounds. The two were taken to North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale, where they were in critical condition Saturday night.
No one is in custody, Elder said.
STAFF REPORT
