Man with Taser and rope charged in attempted kidnapping of mayor, Memphis police say

Memphis police on Wednesday announced that Trenton Abston, 25, is facing charges of attempted kidnapping, stalking and aggravated criminal trespass. Mayor Paul Young, a Black Democrat, was at home with his wife and children when Abston knocked on the door Sunday night, according to an arrest affidavit. Young said could see from his doorbell camera that the man was wearing gloves and had a lumpy bulge in his hoodie pocket.