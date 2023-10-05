MADISON, Wis. — Man with handgun seeking Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers arrested in state Capitol, posts bail and returns with assault rifle.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster
More from Star Tribune
Politics Ex-Rep. Liz Cheney says at University of Minnesota now-former Speaker Kevin McCarthy deserved ouster
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune