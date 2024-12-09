NEW YORK — Man with gun similar to one thought to be used in CEO killing taken in for questioning in Pennsylvania, AP source says.
Man with gun similar to one thought to be used in CEO killing taken in for questioning in Pennsylvania, AP source says
Man with gun similar to one thought to be used in CEO killing taken in for questioning in Pennsylvania, AP source says.
The Associated Press
By The Associated Press
December 9, 2024 at 4:47PM
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.