Authorities have identified the man who died more than two months after a fire in his Roseville home.

Ronald G. Martin, 73, died on Aug. 24 at HCMC from the fire on June 13 in a mobile home in the 2500 block of N. Lexington Avenue, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The fire has been ruled accidental in nature, the Medical Examiner’s Office added.

Authorities have yet to disclose how the blaze began. No one else was in the home at the time, the Fire Department said.

The residence sustained “substantial damage,” fire officials said.