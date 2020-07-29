A drowning victim found May 29 in St. Louis Park's Victoria Lake was identified Tuesday as Malik Christopher Lee Ambers, 25, of Minneapolis, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's office.

Ambers died of an apparent freshwater drowning, and the manner of death — a category that could include suicide, accident, homicide, or a natural cause — was undetermined, according to the Medical Examiner.

The St. Louis Park Police Department responded to a report of a body in the water about 6:30 p.m. on May 29, according to the Sun Sailor newspaper. There were no signs of foul play, according to the account.

Victoria Lake sits adjacent to Texa-Tonka Park. It's known for fishing, but does not have a swimming beach.

Matt McKinney