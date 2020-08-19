A 72-year-old man will spend six months in prison for a van fire in a Fridley Walmart parking lot last summer that spread to another van and killed a 6-year-old girl and badly burned her older sister.

Roberto L. Hipolito, of Long Beach, Calif., was sentenced in Anoka County District Court last week after pleading guilty to two felony counts of negligent fire, while a more serious second-degree manslaughter count is being dismissed.

If Hipolito abides by his sentence and three years of probation, the felony convictions will be reduced to misdemeanors, under the order. Judge Thomas Lehmann gave Hipolito credit for 32 days he served in jail upon his arrest soon after the fire.

Lehmann also ordered Hipolito to write a letter of apology to the family.

Ty’rah White died while being treated at HCMC. Taraji, her sister who was 9 years old at the time, survived.

Both were taken by ambulance from the store in the 8400 block of NE. University Avenue to HCMC shortly after the fire erupted about 7:10 a.m. on Aug. 6, 2019.

The daughters of 34-year-old Essie McKenzie, of Coon Rapids, were alone in the van for 45 minutes to an hour as their mother shopped in the store, police said. Leaving children of that age alone in a vehicle is not against the law, police added.

The charges against Hipolito say he admitted to authorities that he was using a stove near the van to cook that morning and then placed it in the back of the vehicle. He said he and his wife had slept in the vehicle overnight in the parking lot.

Hipolito said he then went in the store, and the fire began within a couple of minutes. His wife fled the vehicle unharmed.