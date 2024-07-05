SEOUL, South Korea — Man who stabbed South Korea's opposition leader in the neck earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland addresses his arrest, charges he assaulted girlfriend
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland addresses his arrest, charges he assaulted girlfriend
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune