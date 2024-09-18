Man who sold fentanyl-laced pill liable for $5.8 million in death of young female customer

In California, it can be difficult for prosecutors to charge drug dealers with someone's death because they must prove the dealer had knowledge that the drugs could cause death, Capelouto said. Having an admonishment on the record for dealers who have been convicted of a drug-related crime could be used as evidence in future cases if someone dies from the drugs they sold. Alexandra's Law is included in Proposition 36, a tough-on-crime ballot measure that Californians will vote on in November.