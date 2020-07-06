A man using a high-powered handgun outfitted with a scope fired several shots Monday afternoon at an Anoka County Sheriff's Office SWAT team during a standoff in a residential Spring Lake Park neighborhood, authorities said.

The same man was arrested on the same block for threatening a neighbor and dry firing a rifle into the air on June 26. The SWAT team negotiated a safe surrender in that incident.

On Monday, the man, who is 50, was eventually captured by several officers in his backyard after they fired tear gas into the house to force him out, said spokesman Lt. Dan Douglas. The Star Tribune does not identify suspects before criminal charges have been filed.

No one was injured, although the man was taken away in an ambulance for observation. He was being held pending charges of assault and making terroristic threats, said Douglas.

He is still under investigation for the June 26th confrontation, and no charges had been filed as of Monday in that incident.

The scene on the 7700 block of Jackson Street NE unfolded shortly after 11:20 a.m. Monday when someone called Spring Lake Park police to report a man with a gun threatening a neighbor. Police began negotiations and called in the Anoka County SWAT team, which arrived with a Bearcat armored vehicle. At one point, the man fired several shots, hitting the Bearcat four times. No one was hit, however, and authorities declined to return fire. Douglas said it's believed the man was the only person in the house.

Lieutenant Dan Douglas of the Anoka County Sheriff 's department spoke during a media update after the suspect was arrested .] Jerry Holt •Jerry.Holt@startribune.comA man fires shots from his home in the 7700 block of Jackson street northeast . Members of the Anoka County Swat team later took him into custody Monday July 6th , 2020 in Spring Lake Park ,MN.

Streets in the area were closed off and people were asked to stay away.

In a tweet around 4 p.m., the Sheriff's Office said all efforts were being made for a peaceful resolution. The man was arrested about an hour later.

