Man who purposely drove over, killed teen after fight in Twin Cities park is sentenced to 19 years

A man who intentionally struck and killed a teenage girl with his vehicle after a fight involving numerous people in a Forest Lake park has received a 19-year sentence.
Dylan R. Simmons was sentenced Thursday in Washington County District Court after being convicted by jurors in December of second-degree murder in the commission of criminal vehicular homicide and three counts of second-degree assault in connection with the hit-and-run death of 17-year-old Darisha Bailey Vath of Stacy, Minn., in July 2023.
With credit for time in jail since his arrest, Simmons, 21, of North Branch, Minn., is expected to serve about 12 years in prison and the balance on supervised release.
“Darisha was looking forward to graduating [high school] in the spring of 2024,” read a posting on an online fundraising campaign created by her family to cover expenses related to her death. “Her biggest dream after graduating was to become a veterinarian.”
Following sentencing, County Attorney Kevin Magnuson said in a statement that “Darisha Bailey Vath’s young life was cut tragically short as the result of this murder. Though no sentence can bring Darisha back to her family, we are grateful that this case has concluded with justice for Darisha, her family, and the community.”
Defense attorney Travis Kowitz argued in a court filing ahead of sentencing for a lesser term for his client, citing his remorse among other factors including that Vath was among a group of aggressors who provoked the violence.
“Ms. Bailey Vath and her brother and friends gathered knives, bats and other weapons and left their homes in Forest Lake with the intention of assaulting Mr. Simmons and his friends who were playing hacky sack at Lakeside Park.”
Court records show that Simmons’ driving history includes convictions for underage drinking and driving, speeding, no vehicle registration, no vehicle insurance and driving after suspension.