The man who jumped from a Sun Country Airlines plane Sunday night at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport to evade police will spend the next six weeks behind bars without the possibility of posting bail.

Jeremiah Hoskins, 44, of New Brighton made his first court appearance Thursday, and a Wright County judge ordered that he be held until his next court date on Aug. 30.

Hoskins was booked into the Hennepin County jail Sunday night after police captured him as he hid in a truck in a maintenance building at the airport, according to charges filed Wednesday.

Records show Hoskins was released from jail Wednesday morning, but authorities issued a warrant for his arrest a few hours later after filing charges of trespassing on critical public service facilities and violating a restraining order.

Hoskins previously had outstanding warrants in Wright County for first-degree drug charges and in Ramsey County for violating a domestic abuse no-contact order.

According to the charges, authorities learned he was on Sun Country Flight 346 from Orlando to the Twin Cities. And when the flight landed at 11:15 p.m., police were waiting for him at the gate in Terminal 2.

But Hoskins opened the plane's emergency door and fled onto the tarmac.

The woman named in the no-contact order told police she had bought Hoskins a plane ticket to meet her and her family in Florida. But after learning from Hoskins' probation officer that Ramsey County had issued an order for protection, the woman bought him a return ticket to Minnesota, the charges said.

As his flight landed, Hoskins called her and told her he had learned that law enforcement was waiting for him. The woman told him he had active warrants and "should not be surprised."

Hoskins had two prior domestic violence-related convictions, the charges said.

He also faces a charge of driving after cancellation, according to Wright County records.