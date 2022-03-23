The 36-year-old Waite Park man accused of holding five bank employees hostage during a robbery in St. Cloud last May has been found incompetent to proceed in his federal trial.

Ray R. McNeary was arrested May 6 following a nearly nine-hour standoff at a Wells Fargo bank on the west side of St. Cloud. He faces seven felony counts in Stearns County District Court and one felony count in U.S. District Court.

According to court documents, neither party objected to the report of McNeary's competency at a hearing Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leo Brisbois. McNeary's attorney, Minneapolis lawyer Robert Sicoli, declined to comment Wednesday.

An affidavit signed by an FBI agent states McNeary went to the bank last May alleging fraud on his account and became enraged when the bank manager was unable to locate his account.

He then demanded $60,000 from the vault be placed in a bank bag and threatened the hostages, and repeatedly held a pair of scissors against the bank manager's back and neck, documents state.

McNeary said he wanted to be shot by police so he would be a martyr and his family would receive money, the affidavit states.

Ray R. McNeary

The FBI communicated with McNeary through phone calls, written messages and loudspeakers. The hostages left the bank throughout the afternoon and evening, cheered by a crowd of people lined up across the street.

McNeary he remains in federal custody.