A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Maplewood intersection on Saturday night.

In a statement, Maplewood police said they were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North at 8:44 p.m. They found the man in the roadway;, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Maplewood police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.

