A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Maplewood intersection on Saturday night.
In a statement, Maplewood police said they were called to Larpenteur Avenue East and Howard Street North at 8:44 p.m. They found the man in the roadway;, he was pronounced dead at the scene.
Maplewood police and the Bureau of Criminal Apprehension are investigating the case.
STAFF REPORT
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Man who had been shot found dead in Maplewood intersection
A man with a gunshot wound was found dead in a Maplewood intersection on Saturday night.In a statement, Maplewood police said they were called to…
Local
2 killed in separate St. Paul shootings overnight
One occurred in a downtown parking ramp, the other in Raspberry Island, police said.
Local
New facility to house equine-assisted therapy for veterans
Army veteran Glenn Scheuermam says his post-traumatic stress disorder causes him to have panic and anxiety attacks. For years, he's received in and out-patient treatment.
Local
69 arrested at Line 3 pipeline protest outside Walz's residence
Charges included third-degree riot and disorderly conduct.
Weather
Storm threat downgraded for metro area, but rain still coming
Tornado warnings and severe thunderstorm warnings were popping up in southwestern Minnesota after storm warnings earlier in the day.