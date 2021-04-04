ST. CLOUD, Minn. — A judge has sentenced a man to 21 years in jail for firing a gun at a Humvee loaded with police officers during a standoff in Sauk Centre last year.

Stearns County Judge Matthew Engelking sentenced 28-year-old Ryan Timothy Kellen on March 30 on two counts of first-degree assault for use of deadly force against a police officer, the St. Cloud Times reported.

Engelking also sentenced Kellen to one year and one day in prison for felony domestic assault but stayed that portion of the sentence. Another felony domestic abuse count and three felony counts of first-degree assault for use of force against a peace officer were dismissed.

The hours-long standoff began after officers responded to a Sauk Centre home in January 2020 after a woman called and said her husband had assaulted her. She told officers he had caused her to fall and prevented her from leaving, then later allowed her to leave for work but warned her that if she called police there would be a "blood bath" and he would make police shoot him.

At one point during the standoff Kellen fired a shot a Humvee loaded with five officers. He eventually surrendered.