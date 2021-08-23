A man has died after falling from a ladder at a residential work site in Monticello nearly two weeks ago, authorities said.

Brian C. Cain, 51, of Minneapolis, fell and suffered serious head injuries on Aug. 4 in the 8600 block of NE. Eisele Avenue and died on Aug. 16 at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.

Cain, while working for Medina-based Golden Electric, fell from the ladder in the attic area of a garage, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.

State investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Agency are working with the Sheriff's Office to determine what led to Cain's death.

