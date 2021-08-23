A man has died after falling from a ladder at a residential work site in Monticello nearly two weeks ago, authorities said.
Brian C. Cain, 51, of Minneapolis, fell and suffered serious head injuries on Aug. 4 in the 8600 block of NE. Eisele Avenue and died on Aug. 16 at North Memorial Health Hospital, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office said Sunday.
Cain, while working for Medina-based Golden Electric, fell from the ladder in the attic area of a garage, according to the Wright County Sheriff's Office.
State investigators with the Occupational Safety and Health Agency are working with the Sheriff's Office to determine what led to Cain's death.
Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482
