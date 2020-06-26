The Hennepin County Medical Examiner on Thursday released the name of the man who drowned while swimming in Lake Nokomis earlier this month.

Bystanders pulled Jose Chimborazo-Quizhpi, 39, from the south Minneapolis lake on the evening of June 16 and administered CPR until paramedics arrived. Chimborazo-Quizhpi, of Minneapolis, was taken to HCMC where he died two days later, the medical examiner said.

His death resulted from a freshwater drowning and was ruled an accident, the medical examiner said.

The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Water Patrol continues to investigate.