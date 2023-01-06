The man who died in an apartment fire this week in Minneapolis was a longtime Native American storyteller and performance artist, a close friend and fellow performer said Friday.

Kristopher "Kohl" Miner died early Thursday from the fire early Thursday at home in the 1500 block of S. Portland Avenue, said David Daniels, who has performed with the 50-year-old Miner over the years and is helping the family notify others in theater of the death.

"Kohl was a dynamic and energetic, always coming with ideas for shows and performances," Daniels said.

Daniels said that Miner's heritage as a Native American "was his driving force. I learned a lot about his Ho-Chunk Nation through Kohl's stories at Heart of the Beast and Patrick's Cabaret."

Sandy Spieler, who was artistic director at Heart of the Beast in Minneapolis for 45 years until 2019, recalled Miner's "humor and his profound sensitivity and total sweetness."

Spieler said Miner "was just a brilliant performer in one-person shows at the theater and in several company performances."

One highlight in her reminiscing of Miner was a Native-themed story about gender fluidity, and living as a "he/she two-spirit person that was just so beautiful."

Investigators are continuing to work toward determining how the fire began. An alarm sounding about 2:15 a.m. sent Fire Department personnel to the building, where they saw light smoke coming from the first floor, said Assistant Chief Melanie Rucker.

Firefighters located Miner in the apartment entry unconscious and with burn injuries, Rucker said. They also saw a bed in the apartment that had been on fire before it burned itself out, Rucker said.