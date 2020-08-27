A man who was run over by a hit-and-run driver late at night while walking to his car along W. Franklin Avenue in Minneapolis has died, authorities said Wednesday.

Idris Ali Yussuf, 31, of Brooklyn Park, was hit about 2:20 a.m. Monday and died the next day, said police spokesman John Elder and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been announced, and the case has been assigned to homicide investigators.

According to police:

Yussuf was walking to his car parked on the eastbound side of Franklin, about two blocks east of S. Lyndale Avenue. A car hit Yussuf, pinned him briefly against his vehicle and then sent him airborne into the street.

Someone at the scene flagged down officers and directed them to Yussuf. Police and fire personnel provided aid until he was taken by paramedics to HCMC, where he died.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). All tips are anonymous, and information leading to an arrest may lead to a reward. Information can also be called in to police at 612-692-TIPS (8477).