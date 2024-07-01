WEST BATH, Maine — Man who confessed to killing 4 people, including his parents, and wounding 3 in a highway shooting is sentenced to life.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland threatened to shoot girlfriend and choked her, charge says
More from Star Tribune
St. Paul St. Paul celebrity chef Justin Sutherland threatened to shoot girlfriend and choked her, charge says
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune