WASHINGTON — Man who attacked police with poles at US Capitol gets 20 years in prison, one of the longest sentences in Jan. 6 riot.
Wires
Man who attacked police with poles at US Capitol gets 20 years in prison, one of the longest sentences in Jan. 6 riot
Man who attacked police with poles at US Capitol gets 20 years in prison, one of the longest sentences in Jan. 6 riot.
By Associated Press
Associated Press
August 9, 2024 at 6:30PM
More from Wires
See More
2nd body found after authorities search rubble of Maryland house explosion, fire officials say.