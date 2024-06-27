DULUTH — A man accused of fatally stabbing a Duluth woman in the neck outside of a downtown bar in mid-April was arrested by U.S. Marshalls in his home state of Michigan.

Darrius Lamar Plummer, 34, was taken into custody Wednesday and is currently in Andrew C. Baird Detention Facility in Wayne County, Mich., where he is listed as a fugitive from justice. Plummer is charged with second degree murder without intent in the death of Chantel Raechelle Moose, 25, and has had an active warrant for his arrest since April 19.

According to the criminal complaint: Plummer, who knew the victim, got into an argument with Moose and her friends outside of Spurs on First at around the time of bar close. He allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened to "stick" anyone who came up on him. A bouncer intervened, but Plummer reached around him and swung the knife at Moose. She backed away, then collapsed. Moose was pronounced dead after she was transported to a Duluth hospital.

Plummer ran off — and has avoided police custody since that night.

Kimonte Travion Cadge, 26, chased after Plummer, pistol-whipped him, and shot at him. He is currently in Cook County Jail in Chicago and is charged with second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Trayvon Joseph Walters, 26, of Duluth faces the same charges as Cadge, but has not yet been arrested. He allegedly also fired shots toward Plummer and Cadge, the latter who was treated for a gunshot wound that night.

The investigation remains open, according to the Duluth Police Department.

Moose enjoyed dancing, music and hanging out with friends and family. She was described in her obituary as having a great sense of humor. She had a young daughter.