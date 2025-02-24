A motorist was jailed on allegations that he was drunk and driving on the wrong side of the highway when he caused a head-on crash near Moorhead that killed the other driver, officials said.
Man was drunk and driving wrong way when he killed other motorist in head-on crash, Minnesota State Patrol says
The collision occurred over the weekend near Moorhead, the patrol said.
Christopher Thomas Pink, 28, was arrested on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the collision shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday north of Moorhead on Hwy. 75 that killed Jennifer Elizabeth Watson, 43, of Ennis, Texas, the State Patrol said.
Pink, of Moorhead, was “traveling northbound in the southbound lane” of Hwy. 75 in his pickup truck when he hit Ennis as she drove her SUV while heading south, a patrol statement said.
The patrol said Pink was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.
Pink’s criminal history in Minnesota includes a drunken-driving conviction in 2019, when he was caught driving in Moorhead with a blood alcohol content of 0.13%, more than 1½ times the legal limit in the state.
Just over the border in Fargo, Pink was convicted in 2020 and again in 2021 for reckless driving, according to that state’s court records. Related drunken-driving charges were dismissed.
At each sentencing for reckless driving, Pink was ordered to undergo a chemical dependency evaluation.
