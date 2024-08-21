Wires

Man wanted for murder and armed robbery has been apprehended after standoff at Chicago restaurant, authorities say

Man wanted for murder and armed robbery has been apprehended after standoff at Chicago restaurant, authorities say.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
August 21, 2024 at 1:25PM

CHICAGO — Man wanted for murder and armed robbery has been apprehended after standoff at Chicago restaurant, authorities say.

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More
Wires

Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life

Missouri man who maintains innocence may face execution after state Supreme Court blocks agreement sparing his life.

Wires

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose modestly last week, but remains at healthy levels

Wires

Body of British tech magnate Mike Lynch is recovered from wreckage of superyacht off coast of Sicily, coast guard says