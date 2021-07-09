SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — A man wanted for a fatal shooting in Minnesota has been arrested in South Dakota, according to sheriff's officials.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office said the 18-year-old man was arrested Thursday night in Sioux Falls. He was wanted for fatally shooting 45-year-old David Harris last month in Austin, Minnesota.

Authorities say the suspect was arrested around 8 p.m. after he was found hiding in the attic of a home.

Court documents say a juvenile told detectives in Minnesota that the suspect and friends were visiting from Sioux Falls, and they contacted an unnamed individual in Austin to buy marijuana.

The juvenile told police the group planned to rob the person of all their marijuana, the Argus Leader reported. The suspect pulled out a gun, demanded all the marijuana and threatened to shoot everyone if they didn't comply, court documents said.

Harris went into the room with a gun, and was shot three times in the chest and subsequently died, officials said.

Deputies attempted to take the suspect into custody on June 7, two days after the shooting, but he fled from deputies on foot.