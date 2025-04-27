Sports

Man U scores late in 1-1 draw at Bournemouth. Liverpool can win Premier League later Sunday

The Associated Press
April 27, 2025 at 3:23PM

LIVERPOOL, England — Rasmus Hojlund scored in added time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Manchester United at Bournemouth in the Premier League on Sunday.

United was on course to lose for a 16th time in the league this season after Antoine Semenyo's first-half strike. But a late flurry of pressure paid off for United after Bournemouth went down to 10 men and Hojlund converted from close range for his ninth goal of the season.

The point moved United up to 14th in the standings.

Semenyo fired a low shot from inside the box to beat United goalkeeper Andre Onana in the 23rd minute.

Bournemouth had chances to extend its lead with Dango Ouattara hitting the post with a free kick after the break. But when Evanilson was sent off for a lunge on Noussair Mazraoui following a VAR review in the 70th, United began to increase the pressure.

The visitors still had to wait until the sixth minute of added time for Hojlund to divert Manuel Ugarte's effort past Kepa Arrizabalaga.

Liverpool needs only one point at home to Tottenham later Sunday to clinch the Premier League title.

JAMES ROBSON

The Associated Press

