Man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, killing one of them, has been taken into custody, AP source says

The Associated Press
June 16, 2025 at 2:34AM

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — Man suspected of shooting two Minnesota lawmakers, killing one of them, has been taken into custody, AP source says.

The Associated Press

